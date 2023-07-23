Election Petition: Tinubu Will Not Undermine Judiciary, Says Dele Alake

The Presidency has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu will not jeopardise the judiciary’s ability to resolve the presidential election cases currently before it.

In a formal response to the allegation made by the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, that the APC and President Tinubu were all out to buy presidential election tribunal judgement, Mr Dele Alake, in a release on Saturday evening titled “ATIKU ABUBAKAR’S BID TO BLACKMAIL THE JUDICIARY WILL FAIL,” said: “ATIKU ABUBAKAR’S BID TO BLACKMAIL

President Tinubu and the APC have no motivation to denigrate the court in the hope of obtaining a favourable ruling. According to him, Tinubu’s and the APC’s lawyers have presented “very solid defences of the election result,” and “we are confident the judiciary will deliver its ruling impartially on the basis of points of law and evidence before it, not on presumptuous speculations and unfounded accusations.”

“Atiku Abubakar, as a statesman, should be honourable enough to allow the judiciary to perform its sacred duty without harassment and this resort to self-help.” Attempting to denigrate a major State institution for selfish political gain is dishonest, shameful, and unworthy of a former Vice President of Nigeria. “This desperation must end.”

