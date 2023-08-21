Election Petition Court: “If We Don’t Win At This Level, We’ll Go To Supreme Court” – Kehinde Edun

The anticipation surrounding the judgement from the presidential election petition tribunal is palpable, as Nigerians await the outcome of the petitions lodged by Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, challenging Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the recent election. As a reminder, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the victor in the election.

Kehinde Edun, the National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), conveyed during an exclusive interview with New Telegraph paper, that if the Election petition tribunal’s verdict goes against them, his party will take the matter to the Supreme Court. He emphasized that their pursuit of justice will remain steadfast even in the face of disappointment.

He stated, “Naturally, if the outcome is unfavorable, it will be disheartening, but we have the recourse of appealing to the Supreme Court. Absolutely, if we do not achieve success at this level, our next step will be the Supreme Court,” as he shared with New Telegraph paper.

