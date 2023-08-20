NEWS

Election Petition Court: If We Don’t Win At This Level, We Will Go To Supreme Court -LP Lawyer Edun

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

It is no longer news that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the presidential election petition tribunal to deliver judgement on the petitions filed by Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, challenging victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission Declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the poll.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with New Telegraph paper, National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), Kehinde Edun has said that his party will proceed to Supreme Court if the Election petition tribunal ruled against them.

According to him, they will feel disappointed but they will not relent in seeing for justice.

Hear him “Of course, we will be disappointed, but we have the option of an appeal to the Supreme Court. Surely, if we don’t win at this level, we will go to the Supreme Court.” He told New Telegraph paper.

Enecheojo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“The People Of Niger Don’t Want War But We would Resist Any Manifestation Of It” – Gen. Tchiani

5 mins ago

2023 WWC: Meet The Tournament’s Best Player, Top Scorer, Best Young Player & Other Individual Awards

7 mins ago

We Weren’t Sure Of The Kind Of Reception We Would Get Because We Were Wearing Turbans – Ahmad

16 mins ago

SPN 1-0 ENG: Match Review And Player Ratings

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button