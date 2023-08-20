Election Petition Court: If We Don’t Win At This Level, We Will Go To Supreme Court -LP Lawyer Edun

It is no longer news that Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the presidential election petition tribunal to deliver judgement on the petitions filed by Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, challenging victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission Declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the poll.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with New Telegraph paper, National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), Kehinde Edun has said that his party will proceed to Supreme Court if the Election petition tribunal ruled against them.

According to him, they will feel disappointed but they will not relent in seeing for justice.

Hear him “Of course, we will be disappointed, but we have the option of an appeal to the Supreme Court. Surely, if we don’t win at this level, we will go to the Supreme Court.” He told New Telegraph paper.

Enecheojo

)