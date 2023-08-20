Election Petition Court: If We Don’t Win At This Level, We Will Go To Supreme Court -LP Lawyer Edun

The anticipated judgment from the presidential election petition tribunal regarding the petitions submitted by Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, contesting the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the previous election, is no longer a novel development. It should be remembered that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In an exclusive interview with the New Telegraph paper, Kehinde Edun, the National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), has indicated that if the Election petition tribunal’s verdict goes against their favor, his party intends to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Despite the potential disappointment, their pursuit of justice will not waver. He conveyed, “Certainly, while we may find the outcome disappointing, we possess the alternative to appeal to the Supreme Court. Without a doubt, if we do not secure a favorable outcome at this stage, we will proceed to the Supreme Court.” Edun shared these sentiments with the New Telegraph paper.

