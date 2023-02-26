Election: Obi is Scared, Atiku Is Afraid But Tinubu Will Win—Omo-Agege

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune news reports, it was reported that the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that he is confident that the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other party candidates will emerge victorious in the presidential and national assembly polls.

It was also gathered according to reports that Omo-Agege disclosed this while he was speaking separately to a team of journalists after casting his vote at Orogun; he scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) highly on the deployment of the BVAS machine, which he says has boosted Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral process.

The Nigerian Tribune further reported that Omo-Agege, who voted at 11.11a.m at Unit 19, Ward 2 in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, said though there are pockets of security threats, the election was generally peaceful from the feelers he got from other parts of the state.

According to one of his statements, Omo-Agege also said that “Obi is scared, Atiku is afraid but Tinubu will win.” “I am so confident that our Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge as the next president.” “The events happening around are testifying to his victory.” “Therefore Nigerians should relax because APC is there to serve them better.” He said

