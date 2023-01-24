Election Must Hold In South East – Nigerian Army Challenges Simon Ekpa

The Nigerian army has come out to send a very strong and direct message to Simon Ekpa who claims to be a disciple of Indigenous People Of Biafra leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. According to the Army, the gunmen terrorizing the South East region of the federation cannot stop the forthcoming election from happening in the region.

They also threaten that the gunmen cannot overpower the military and other security agencies in the region ahead of the upcoming general election. While being interviewed by newsmen, the commanding officer of Abakiliki, the capital city of Ebonyi State, Lt. Col. Sunday Atomode revealed in his statement that

“We have a superior weapon and superior strategy to tackle the miscreants. Let me say this, the election will hold in Ebonyi State peacefully. Those saying that there won’t be an election in Ebonyi State and Southeast do not have what it takes to suppress the military and other security agencies.

“They do not have anything to suppress us. We have superior manpower, we have superior weapons, and superior strategy to tackle the miscreants. We are assuring the people that election will come and go. We have plans already for a peaceful and successful election.” Lt. Col. Sunday said.

Content created and supplied by: Marayanatha

News )

