Election is not for unhealthy candidates — Primate Ayodele

According to Daily Post reports, it was stated that the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a warning to prominent candidates in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Primate Elijah Ayodele

It was further reported that the cleric, Prince Ayodele, also disclosed that prominent governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives would die.

According to gathered reports, it was stated that the cleric disclosed this through a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, adding that candidates with failing health should go and take care of themselves.

According to one of his statements, Primate Ayodele also said that “a prominent unhealthy candidate will die mysteriously in this upcoming 2023 general election.” “It might be among the senators, reps, and governors Nigerians are planning to vote for.”

“My sincere advice for unhealthy candidates is for them to take care of themselves because an election is not what they need.” He said

Screenshot From Daily Post

