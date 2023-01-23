NEWS

Election Is Not For Unhealthy Candidates — Primate Ayodele Warns

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

﻿

Primate Ayodele claimed that a prominent person among the governors, senators and House of Representatives members that will be elected will die.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

Those who are ill should take good care of themselves, he stressed. “I’m worried that Nigeria would lose one of its esteemed governors, senators, or representatives in the approaching election. If you are conscious of your health, you should take care of it first; you don’t need an election right now. 

He also voiced concern over the fact that during their campaigns, the candidates avoided addressing global challenges. 

He expressed worry that Nigerians could still be troubled by the problems afflicting the country. 

“Presidential candidates make overstated assertions that they can handle everything while just being concerned with winning supporters.

Erioluwa3110 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

15 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

31 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

39 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button