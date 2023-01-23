Election Is Not For Unhealthy Candidates — Primate Ayodele Warns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

﻿

Primate Ayodele claimed that a prominent person among the governors, senators and House of Representatives members that will be elected will die.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

Those who are ill should take good care of themselves, he stressed. “I’m worried that Nigeria would lose one of its esteemed governors, senators, or representatives in the approaching election. If you are conscious of your health, you should take care of it first; you don’t need an election right now.

He also voiced concern over the fact that during their campaigns, the candidates avoided addressing global challenges.

He expressed worry that Nigerians could still be troubled by the problems afflicting the country.

“Presidential candidates make overstated assertions that they can handle everything while just being concerned with winning supporters.

