Election: INEC Says 87.2m PVCs Collected.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recently announced that a total of 87.2 million Nigerians have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the upcoming general elections. The announcement was made by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during a press conference held in Abuja.

The PVC is a mandatory requirement for eligible voters to participate in the electoral process, and its collection is an important step towards ensuring a successful and credible election. The recent announcement by INEC is therefore a positive development as it indicates a high level of interest and participation in the electoral process by Nigerians.

According to Prof. Yakubu, the 87.2 million PVCs collected represent 73.2% of the total number of registered voters in Nigeria. He further revealed that the commission had distributed 84.3 million PVCs across the country, leaving only about 2.4 million cards yet to be collected.

The INEC Chairman commended Nigerians for their interest and participation in the electoral process, noting that the level of PVC collection was higher than in previous elections. He also urged those who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so before the deadline, stating that the commission would not extend the collection period.

It is important to note that the collection of PVCs is just one aspect of the electoral process, and there are still several other crucial steps that need to be taken to ensure a successful and credible election. These include the recruitment and training of ad hoc staff, deployment of election materials, and security arrangements, among others.

However, the high level of PVC collection is a positive indication that Nigerians are eager to participate in the democratic process and make their voices heard. It is also a testament to the efforts of INEC and other stakeholders in sensitizing the public and creating awareness about the importance of the electoral process.

As the elections draw closer, it is important for all stakeholders to remain vigilant and committed to ensuring a free, fair, and credible electoral process. This requires the cooperation and support of all Nigerians, including political parties, candidates, civil society organizations, and the media.

The announcement by INEC that 87.2 million Nigerians have collected their PVCs is a positive development and a reflection of the growing interest and participation in the electoral process. However, it is important to remember that the collection of PVCs is just one aspect of the electoral process, and more needs to be done to ensure a successful and credible election.

