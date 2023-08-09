NEWS

Election: “I Was Not Successful Because The Peter Obi Wave Was Too Strong In The South East” – Kalu

Mascot Orji Kalu, the APP candidate for the Abia state governorship election and the younger brother of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, acknowledged that the influence of Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the southeast region impacted his bid for governorship.

Speaking on an AIT program, Kalu mentioned that he departed from the APC and joined the APP due to internal party issues and a desire to step out of his brother’s shadow. He explained that his gubernatorial campaign faced challenges partly due to Peter Obi’s widespread popularity in the southeast.

Kalu stated, “I contested under the APP banner. Internal issues within our APC party bothered me, and I also aimed to demonstrate my capabilities independently. As you may know, my brother’s reputation casts a long shadow, so occasionally, stepping outside that sphere is beneficial for gaining recognition and individual identity. Unfortunately, my campaign was unsuccessful, largely due to the overwhelming influence of Peter Obi in the southeast. It was like a powerful hurricane.”

