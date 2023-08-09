Election: I Was Not Successful Because The Peter Obi Wave Was Too Strong In Southeast – Mascot Kalu

Mascot Orji Kalu, the younger brother of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu and the APP candidate for the Abia state governorship election said the influence of Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the southeast affected his gubernatorial bid.

While speaking during a program on AIT , Kalu said he left the APC and joined the APP because of some issues in the party and because he wanted to leave his brother’s shadow. He added that his gubernatorial bid was not successful because of Obi’s wave in the southeast.

According to Kalu, “Well I ran under the platform of the party [APP]. We did have some issues in our party [APC] within the state, a lot of us were not happy and secondly, it was also a way of me showcasing what I can do. As you know, the cloud of my brother covers a lot of things that I do so sometimes it is good to step outside the box to get your recognition and your name. So that’s part of the reason. I was not successful, the Peter Obi wave was too strong in the southeast. It was a hurricane”

Watch the video from 12:28

