NEWS

Election: I Was Not Successful Because The Peter Obi Wave Was Too Strong In Southeast – Mascot Kalu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read

Mascot Orji Kalu, the younger brother of former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu and the APP candidate for the Abia state governorship election said the influence of Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the southeast affected his gubernatorial bid.

While speaking during a program on AIT , Kalu said he left the APC and joined the APP because of some issues in the party and because he wanted to leave his brother’s shadow. He added that his gubernatorial bid was not successful because of Obi’s wave in the southeast.

According to Kalu, “Well I ran under the platform of the party [APP]. We did have some issues in our party [APC] within the state, a lot of us were not happy and secondly, it was also a way of me showcasing what I can do. As you know, the cloud of my brother covers a lot of things that I do so sometimes it is good to step outside the box to get your recognition and your name. So that’s part of the reason. I was not successful, the Peter Obi wave was too strong in the southeast. It was a hurricane”

Watch the video from 12:28

Christar4 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Police Arrest Woman For Using 10-Year-Old Girl To Move Hard Drugs In Lagos To Avoid Arrest

4 mins ago

Don’t Let Me Ever Hear You Say, “When I Found Christ” Christ Was Not Lost – Pastor Adeboye

17 mins ago

Shaibu wanted a speaker from Edo Central to give credence to having a Gov from Edo North- Udugbai

28 mins ago

Men Are Obligated To Create Opportunities For Money To Come To Me-Chris Oyakhilome Speaks.

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button