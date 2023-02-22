Election: “I Travelled Across Nigeria & Realized That The Youths Are With APC” -APC Nat Youth Leader

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some moments ago, the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Erinjogunola Dayo Israel, took to his social media platform (Facebook page) to make a claim regarding the political party most Nigerian youths are supporting in the fast approaching presidential election.

First, Erinjogunola Dayo Israel said, “I have travelled across states in Nigeria and realized that the youths are with the (presidential candidate of the) All Progressives Congress (APC); Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking further, Erinjogunola Dayo Israel said, “I want you all to know that those who are saying that youths in Nigeria are with a particular candidate are lying.”

Lastly, Erinjogunola Dayo Israel said, “I can tell you they are liars because of my recent travels to several parts of Nigeria. Because someone is garrulous or making intimidating noise does not mean such a person has numbers. Please stop the illusion and let us hear word.”

