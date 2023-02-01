NEWS

Election Have Changed, Governors Can No Longer Dictate Whom Voters Would Vote For —Atiku

Amidst the lingering crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that unlike before, Governors no longer have the influence to tell voters whom to vote for during the elections.

Speaking during a recent interview, Atiku revealed that though they are still in talks with those aggrieved within the party, the crisis will not in any way affect the outcome of the elections, as they are well-prepared and hopeful that they would win.

He said: “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now. Election now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, election today is in the hands of the voters.”

With just a few weeks left before the presidential election, it would be interesting to see whom Wike and the four other governors in his camp, would choose to support. 

Source: Vanguard News

