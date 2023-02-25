NEWS

Election Eve: Mixed Reactions As CP Patrols Lagos In An Aircraft

A viral video currently circulating online has captured the moment, the commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa embarked on aerial patrol of the state.

It is no longer news that the presidential election comes up in a few hours and Nigerians have been anticipating the moment

However, all institutions and organizations, private and public, involved in the planning of the election, have been seen putting everything in place to ensure that the electoral process turned out to be a success

Some moments ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, briefed Nigerians stating that all is set for the election to commence

However, a video of the police force trying to ensure the safety of the electorates by embarking on surveillance in the state has surfaced

In the video, which was shared on the verified page of the Lagos state public relations officer, DSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP could be seen flying an aircraft while patrolling Lagos and Its environs

However, the video has generated mixed reactions from social media users after it surfaced online

#Election #Eve #Mixed #Reactions #Patrols #Lagos #AircraftElection Eve: Mixed Reactions As CP Patrols Lagos In An Aircraft Publish on 2023-02-25



