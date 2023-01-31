Election: Eket PDP stakeholders assure Rep candidate of support, votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

POLITICAL stakeholders in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State have promised the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Eket federal consituency seat, honourable Okpolupm Etteh that they would support him to win the 2023 election.

They gave their assurances over the weekend while Etteh took his ongoing ward marketing campaign to Okon Eket in Eket LGA to solicit the electorates aid and votes in advance of the election that is across the corner.

Speaking on the rally held on the QIC Primary School, ground, Amb. Assam Assam, appealed to the complete human beings of his Local Government Area, Eket to vote for Etteh and all applicants withinside the 2023 polls.

He confident them that every one the PDP applicants had been ladies and men who’ve wonderful music record, including, “Therefore, I urge your guide my humans to make sure the victory of all applicants of the PDP on the polls”

In his feedback earlier, the Eket Chapter Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Mbong, confident Etteh that his management become dedicated to making sure that the humans brought one hundred percentage votes for all applicants of the PDP each on the State and countrywide levels.

“We will vote for Atiku Abubakar, Pastor Umo Eno, Dr Ekong Sampson for Senate, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh for House of Representatives, and Dr Nsidibe Akata, for Eket State constituency seat. For Eket it’s miles five over five for PDP.

” And I use this possibility to attraction to eligible electorate who’re but to acquire their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to accomplish that with out similarly delay” Mbong said.

Other political stakeholders from the region of their separate and short comments confident Etteh of victory on the ballot describing him as a candidate to conquer and a devoted celebration man.

In his quick response, the House of Representatives candidate and a former member respresenting Ibeno State constituency thanked the humans of the place for believing in his ability to symbolize them withinside the Green chamber.

He mainly thanked them for assuring him that they might assist him to win the election including that he might lead them to proud if elected into the office.

Eket federal consituency contains of Eket, Esit Eket, Onna and Ibeno neighborhood authorities areas.

Among PDP stakeholders from Eket LGA, Federal constituency and senatorial district gift on the rally have been Eket State Lawmaker, Hon. David Lawrence (serving) ; PDP Senatorial Candidate, Dr Ekong Sampson; Eket State Constituency candidate, Dr Nsidibe Akata; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong.

