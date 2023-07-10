Election: Don’t Be Caught Unaware, APC Are Already Preparing For A Rerun- LP

The camp of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, has stated that the All Progressive Congress, APC is already preparing for a rerun of the 2023 presidential election

This was made known by the chairman of the labour party, Julius Abure

Abure said that the information available to him states that the camp of the All Progressive Congress, APC has started preparing for a possible rerun of the 2023 presidential election thereby urging members of the labour party to be at alert

It is no longer news that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election has been at the centre of discussion after the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC announced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election

The case, however, is presently at the presidential election petition case at the federal capital territory, FCT in Abuja

Kindly excepts from VANGUARD NEWSPAPER below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)