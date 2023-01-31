This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election: Campaign Director, Others Dump LP To Support Atiku

The camp of Labour Party in Bauchi has been depleted with the defection of Alhaji Alhassan Bawu, the campaign director of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bawu who announced his defection at a press conference in Bauchi on Tuesday claimed that he switched camp to the PDP alongside other officials of party in the North – East to support the presidential ambition of PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Bawu, he said that, the defection was informed by the lack of structure of the LP at state, local and ward levels, adding that “the LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.

He however, said that, “We are officially declaring that all the North – East executives of the Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Announcing his defection to reporters in Bauchi, the capital on Tuesday, he said: “We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election”.

He said that, the decampees preferred the PDP above other political parties because they believed the party and its presidential candidate has the capacity to handle the country.

“If we support Atiku, we know that our votes will help him in becoming the president of this country,”he said.

Content created and supplied by: Crownboy (via 50minds

News )

