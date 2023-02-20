This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election: Benue PDP chieftains disown Ortom over Peter Obi

As Nigeria prepares for its presidential elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State is facing internal divisions. Two prominent members of the party, former Minister of Power and Steel Professor Iyorwuese Hagher and former Minister of Interior Senator Abba Moro, have publicly disowned Governor Samuel Ortom over his choice of candidate for the election.

At a town hall meeting organized by professionals for Atiku, Hagher and Moro expressed their support for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and urged the attendees to go down to the grassroots to drum up support for him.

The two chieftains criticized other presidential candidates for not proffering solutions to Nigeria’s problems, which include infrastructural deficit, insecurity, and the collapse of the educational system.

Moro, who was the guest speaker at the occasion, emphasized that Nigeria needs someone with structure and experience to take the country out of the woods. He claimed that Atiku is the only person capable of restoring peace to the country and addressing its numerous challenges.

According to him, Atiku has the ability to address institutional educational decay, public-private partnership development, and unify Nigeria. He added that those governors not supporting Atiku have their lifeline at stake and that Benue people should be careful in picking their choice.

Hagher, in his own speech, likened Atiku to the biblical serpent carved by Moses in the wilderness when the Israelites were bitten by snakes. He said that those who beheld the snake were healed, and that God did not use a crocodile or bird but the same fiery serpents that were set on a pole.

Hagher added that despite the fact that a Fulani man had been killing people in Benue State, another Fulani man (Atiku) is coming to relieve them from the killing.

It is clear from the statements made by Hagher and Moro that the PDP is experiencing internal divisions in Benue State over the choice of candidate for the presidential election. Governor Ortom had earlier drummed up support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, which contradicts the position of Hagher and Moro.

The internal divisions in the PDP in Benue State could have serious consequences for the party’s performance in the presidential election. Benue State is not a major political stronghold for the PDP, and if the party fails to present a united front in the state, it could lose the support of the few voters it has there.

Furthermore, the statements made by Hagher and Moro highlight the issues facing Nigeria as a country. Nigeria has been bedeviled by crises, including insecurity, corruption, infrastructural deficit, and a collapsing educational system. These problems have persisted despite the promises made by successive governments to address them.

It is clear that Nigeria needs a leader with the experience and vision to address these issues and take the country forward. Atiku Abubakar, as presented by Hagher and Moro, seems to possess the qualities needed to address Nigeria’s challenges. Atiku has been involved in Nigerian politics for decades and has served in various capacities, including as Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.

However, it is important to note that Atiku is not without his own controversies. He has been accused of corruption and was even barred from entering the United States for over a decade due to allegations of financial impropriety. These allegations could damage his chances of winning the presidential election.

