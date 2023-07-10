Election: Atiku Won In Adamawa, Obi Took Over The Southeast, But BAT Lost In The Base – Ayo Fayose

The former governor emphasized the need for a transparent and equitable electoral process. He highlighted the disparity in performance among the candidates in their respective bases and expressed concern over the election’s conduct, with INEC unable to effectively fulfill its duties and the absence of proper security measures. Nonetheless, he acknowledged the EU’s observation but stressed the importance of Nigeria continuing on its chosen path despite the challenges faced during the election.

During an interview with Channels Television, the former governor of Ekiti State expressed his observations regarding the presidential election. He stated that Atiku emerged as the victor in Adamawa State, while Peter Obi dominated the Southeast region. However, he pointed out that Tinubu, despite being a prominent figure in his base, failed to secure a victory there. This led him to believe that the election was not conducted properly, as the responsibilities of INEC, the police, and the electorate were not adequately fulfilled.

According to him, “When a thing is not transparent equitably, it affects everybody. In Adamawa, Atiku won by a landslide. Obi and Asiwaju didn’t do too well. In the east, Obi took over the space completely. In Enugu, for instance, or Abia, Asiwaju got 4000, and Obi Did slightly better. They all maximised at their domain, so don’t let us come here and tell stories. All those EU reports—I’ll not say they’re not good; let them keep writing; our peculiarity is our peculiarity. Asiwaju lost in his own base, so can Asiwaju not equally manipulate his base and make the figures? And let us go beyond that: Kwankwaso won in his base, which shows that Asiwaju became helpless in terms of manipulation. I’m following the trend; the EU did not accuse any of the aspirants; INEC will not be police on election day; Will not be military on election day; will not be the electorates themselves.”

