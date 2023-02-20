Election: ADC Collapse Structure to Endorse Obi-Datti for Presidency in Abuja Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the days leading up to the long-awaited elections as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and some groups have joined forces with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in hopes of defeating the main opposition parties.

The ADC National Chairman, Raphael Nwosu, made this disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, explaining that it was born after he weighed some of the front-runners in the presidential race and his light shone on Peter Obi.

In his exact words, “It is indeed our conviction that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, will include good governance and accountability.”

It was reported that other partners in the alliance included Fulani United, the League of Imams, Yoruba United, Nigeria Traders, the Mega Political Coalition, Nigeria Artisans, Kanuris United, CEG Groups, Nigeria Legions United, Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, and Amalgamated Coalitions, amongst others.

While Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Datti were absent due to a rally in Zamfara State, the groups were received by the National Chairman of the Labour Party and Prof. Pat Utomi.

Source: Vanguard

