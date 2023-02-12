This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election 2023: We have no alliance with APC, Tinubu- Ondo PDP

Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, a PDP candidate for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, and Princess Kemisola Adesanya, a PDP candidate for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency, dissociated themselves on Sunday from the alleged backing of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for president

The weekend saw an influx of Tinubu campaign posters with images of Adedipe and Adesanya in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, suggesting that the PDP candidates have endorsed the APC presidential candidate.

Both candidates denounced the ruse at a press conference by labeling the campaign posters as deceitful and harmful.

Speaking to reporters at the PDP State Secretariat in Akure, Adedipe, and Adesanya revealed that the “mischievous campaign posters” were the work of a group of anonymous individuals who identified themselves as the Akure Progressive Forum.

The two candidates emphasized that they had no political ties to anyone and flatly refuted any plans they may have had with Tinubu.

The candidates emphasized that it was an attempt to deflect attention away from the party before the election and predicted that the PDP and its presidential nominee, Atiku Abubakar, would triumph on February 25.

We are here to respond further to posters that were allegedly created and posted by a group known as the Akure Progressive Forum and displayed our images alongside those of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, around the Akure metropolis. We want to emphasize that we don’t know anything about this group.

“We are Peoples Democratic Party candidates and have no affiliation at all with the aforementioned organization.”

Our belief in and support for our great party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is total, unalloyed, and unwavering, they said. “Although we welcome support from members of other political parties who believe in our personalities and ability to represent them well at the National Assembly,” they said.

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

#Election #alliance #APC #Tinubu #Ondo #PDPElection 2023: We have no alliance with APC, Tinubu- Ondo PDP Publish on 2023-02-13 00:13:08