This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election 2023: Peter Obi’s campaign director joins PDP and pledges to back Atiku

Alhassan Bawu, a director of the Labour Party’s (LP, presidential campaign council in Bauchi State, has left the party just two weeks before the presidential election.

Bawu joined the People’s Democratic Party, or PDP.

Bawu explained his decision, saying he joined the PDP to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He told the media on Tuesday in Bauchi that all LP leaders in the Northeast have joined the PDP.

He revealed that the defectors believed Atiku was capable of leading Nigeria.

Bawu claimed that the LP lacked structure at the ward, local, and state levels, which led to their choice to move to the PDP.

“We feel the LP is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-East,” he stated.

We are officially stating that all North-East Labour Party executives are defecting to the PDP to support Atiku.

“We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilize support for the candidate who has the best chance of winning the election.”

Content created and supplied by: kufrenews (via 50minds

News )

#Election #Peter #Obis #campaign #director #joins #PDP #pledges #AtikuElection 2023: Peter Obi’s campaign director joins PDP and pledges to back Atiku Publish on 2023-02-01 09:00:24