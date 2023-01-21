Election 2023: DL President Predicts Peter Obi to Secure 25% of Votes in Over 24 States

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 40 days to go until the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, the Democratic Leadership (DL) group has made a bold prediction about the potential outcome. According to DL President, Ray Onwuelo, if the election is conducted fairly, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will secure an impressive 25% of the votes in over 24 states.

Onwuelo described Obi as the most democratic, credible, and determined leader to lead Nigeria to progress, stating that he is vastly different from other major candidates such as Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku. He emphasized that this prediction is based on the group’s assessments and the current situation on the ground across the country, with a small margin of error.

Furthermore, Onwuelo spoke passionately about the importance of the upcoming election and urged Nigerians to take the bull by the horns during the election and ensure the right things are done. He acknowledged that Nigeria is currently at a crossroads and that the general election of 2023 offers another opportunity to adjust its trajectory.

Onwuelo also highlighted that the DL group has carefully considered the candidates of the three major parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), and their respective attributes and multifaceted factors that will influence their votes in a truly fair and free contest.

He also urged Nigerians to come out in mass to get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and vote for a credible candidate. Describing the developmental process of Nigeria as slow, he advised Nigerians to ensure the right things are done during the election, adding that with exemplary leadership, Nigeria is bound for progress.

