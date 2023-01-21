Electing An Igbo President Of Nigeria May Not End Biafra Agitations In The East- Ralph Uwazuruike

The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement, has said that even if an Igbo eventually becomes NIgeria President, the agitations for Biafra will not end. He made this statement while telling politicians who are in the habit of using the name of Biafra for their political campaigns the desist from it

Speaking through his special assistant, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike said “There is no amount of false hopes by these politicians to woo voters in the name of Biafra that will ever give anyone of them a clear lead at the poll. Even if an Igbo man eventually emerged Nigerian President, such a president could never stop Biafra Agitations in the East”

Further speaking, Raplh said Promising to tackle insecurity in the country and end agitations by various self-determination agitators without addressing the causes of their agitations, were all fake hopes told by politicians, who just want to get into power

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

