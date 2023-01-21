NEWS

Electing An Igbo President Of Nigeria May Not End Biafra Agitations In The East- Ralph Uwazuruike

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Electing An Igbo President Of Nigeria May Not End Biafra Agitations In The East- Ralph Uwazuruike

The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement, has said that even if an Igbo eventually becomes NIgeria President, the agitations for Biafra will not end. He made this statement while telling politicians who are in the habit of using the name of Biafra for their political campaigns the desist from it

Speaking through his special assistant, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike said “There is no amount of false hopes by these politicians to woo voters in the name of Biafra that will ever give anyone of them a clear lead at the poll. Even if an Igbo man eventually emerged Nigerian President, such a president could never stop Biafra Agitations in the East”

Further speaking, Raplh said Promising to tackle insecurity in the country and end agitations by various self-determination agitators without addressing the causes of their agitations, were all fake hopes told by politicians, who just want to get into power

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds
News )

#Electing #Igbo #President #Nigeria #Biafra #Agitations #East #Ralph #UwazuruikeElecting An Igbo President Of Nigeria May Not End Biafra Agitations In The East- Ralph Uwazuruike Publish on 2023-01-21 07:02:18



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerian governors give new assignment to Soludo after meeting Emefiele, EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

3 mins ago

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

10 mins ago

PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button