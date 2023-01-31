NEWS

Elderly People In Osun State Gather To Rally For Obi In Absentia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some groups of elderly people have been captured rallying for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed in Osun State

Their rally is coming at the same time the labor party stormed Adamawa state for a rally

Still, on the northern campaigns, the former governor of Anambra state and his entourage were in Yola on Tuesday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

The rally was studded as a mammoth crowd came from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement

While the rally was ongoing in Adamawa, some elderly people were captured to have gathered in Osun State to rally for Peter obi

In the video shared online, a young man was seen sensitizing and putting them through the appropriate way to cast their votes

The elderly people could be seen raising the OBIDATTI flag and posters

Below is an extracted picture from the video

Checkout the video link below

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu Mourns the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

2 mins ago

How Face-Off Between Niger Gov, Senator Disrupted Pro-Tinubu Rally

2 mins ago

Anambra: Crowd Reactions The Moment Asiwaaju Arrived The Venue For His Anambra Campaign Rally(Video)

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC Council Chairman Suspended, Tinubu Should Step Down, Go Home To Rest – Ossai

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button