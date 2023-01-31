Elderly People In Osun State Gather To Rally For Obi In Absentia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some groups of elderly people have been captured rallying for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed in Osun State

Their rally is coming at the same time the labor party stormed Adamawa state for a rally

Still, on the northern campaigns, the former governor of Anambra state and his entourage were in Yola on Tuesday in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

The rally was studded as a mammoth crowd came from the nooks and crannies of the state to support the movement

While the rally was ongoing in Adamawa, some elderly people were captured to have gathered in Osun State to rally for Peter obi

In the video shared online, a young man was seen sensitizing and putting them through the appropriate way to cast their votes

The elderly people could be seen raising the OBIDATTI flag and posters

We are at a critical stage in our lives where everything matters, the decisions you make now decides the outcome of your future tomorrow. So far @SWCitizens4PO have visited 41 LGAs and hoping to do more before the 25 of February.#DSSPoisonedNnamdiKanupic.twitter.com/arOsUgzQud — OyinD//SouthWest Citizens for PeterObi💡 (@Oyinkitana) January 31, 2023

