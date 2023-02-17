Elder Statesman Hails Buhari Over Determination To Minimize use of money in political season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A seasoned statesman, Paul Adamu, praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to minimize the use of cash during the political season.

Speaking to the DAILY POST in Kaduna on Thursday, Adamu noted that “it is true that the President is determined to ensure that monetary policy is completely discouraging and to give Nigerians an opportunity to elect leaders based on their ability to steer the country in the right direction so that every Nigerian will feel at home.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave an early address to the nation on Thursday, saying he knows that the new monetary policy has also greatly contributed to lowering the influence of money in politics, saying it would be a big change. positive change from the past and represents a bold move. government to lay a solid foundation for free and fair elections in the country.

“It’s unfortunate that today in Nigeria, money has become a source of people getting where they want to be, regardless of their moral status. It has severely affected the country we are today. We have questionable leaders who care less about the people they lead than about their individual selves.

“We need a brave leader who will stop using money as a source to get what people want. The leadership of the country should be assigned to people with pure morals and patriotism. What is happening in the country right now is a clear sign that all is not well with those in leadership positions in the country.

He advised Nigerians to see the upcoming elections as an opportunity to elect reliable leaders who will correct mistakes in order to enable everyone to make a positive contribution to the country’s development.

He urged Nigerians to support the President in his efforts to ensure that the right thing is done by discouraging monetary policy and allowing every Nigerian to do the right thing.

