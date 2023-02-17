El-Rufai’s Successor Inherited Over 3000 Court Orders He Refused To Obey As FCT Minister – Abdallah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the scathing criticism launched against Muhammadu Buhari by the Kaduna State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on the President’s decision to disobey the Supreme Court order for the contentious ban on old naira notes to be suspended temporarily, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Nurudeen Abdallah has come out to share his thoughts on the issue.

Recall that since it became apparent that the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria would not comply with the Supreme Court ruling that ordered the CBN not to enforce its earlier announced ban on old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes across the country, El-Rufai has launched a series of verbal attacks on the Presidency in a bid to make it obey the court order.

On Thursday, the Kaduna governor recorded a broadcast in which he instructed residents in his state to ignore the President’s new naira policy and continue spending the old notes. According to him, the old currencies remained legal tender until the Supreme Court says otherwise.

However, reacting to the development during an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘Day Break’ program on Friday, Abdallah, who is the Editor of The 21st Century Chronicles, argued that El-Rufai was in no place to accuse Buhari of not obeying the law when he has had a history of flouting court orders.

According to the renowned political analyst, El-Rufai’s successor as FCT Minister, Aliyu Moddibo Umar once disclosed that he inherited a thousands of court orders that were not obeyed by the Kaduna Governor.

“There is no denying that the policy has created difficulties across all strata of society. I quite understand this. But the sudden emergence of some neo-liberal apostles in this country who claim to be championing the cause of the poor masses is not only ridiculous, but it is also an assault on the psyche of Nigerians. El-Rufai said the President has flouted the Supreme Court order, how many court orders has the governor himself flouted?

According to his successor at the Federal Capital Territory during the Jonathan era, Umar Moddibo, he inherited more than 3000 court cases that El-Rufai refused to comply with as FCT Minister. How many court orders has he flouted so far as Kaduna State Governor as we speak? Which masses is he talking about? Is it the thousands of teachers he sacked? Or the health workers he removed? Or should we talk about the open threats he issued to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) during the lockdown?”

