El-Rufai’s demolition when he was minister in FCT Wouldn’t have been done without OBJ’s backup–Adibe

Professor Jideofor Adibe, a political science professor at Nasarawa State University, has shared his thoughts about the newly appointed ministers working under President Tinubu. He believes that for these ministers to perform their roles effectively and take calculated risks, they will require the president’s strong support.

According to Prof. Adibe, a recent interview on Channels television provided insights into this matter. He explained that a president needs to lead by example, which means they should set a positive tone for their team. Also, he stressed that the president should have confidence in the ministers’ decision-making abilities and provide them with the space they need to make choices.

He said; “For the ministers to work, for them to be effective and be able to take risks, the president have to set the tone. As president, you have to lead by example. And also we expect that the president should be confident enough to allow the ministers the leg room to take decisions. It is only when the ministers are very sure that they have political cover that they will take effective risks. For example, the demolitions done by El Rufai in Abuja as minister would not have taken place if he did not have the political cover from Obasanjo. The same thing goes with the bank consolidation of Soludo.”

The professor went on to give examples to illustrate his point. He highlighted that significant actions, such as El Rufai’s demolitions in Abuja and Soludo’s bank consolidation, were possible because these ministers had the political backing from the respective presidents. Prof. Adibe emphasized that strong leaders like Obasanjo played a crucial role in supporting their ministers’ initiatives, which allowed these actions to move forward successfully.

Comparing this to the leadership style of Buhari, Prof. Adibe noted a difference in approach. He suggested that during Buhari’s tenure, if any policy faced excessive criticism, the president was more likely to distance himself from it and leave his ministers to handle the backlash alone. An example of this was the situation surrounding the naira redesign, where Buhari seemed to distance himself from the controversy. Prof. Adibe contrasted this with how Obasanjo would have handled it, stating that under Obasanjo’s leadership, someone like Emefiele wouldn’t have been left unsupported in a similar situation.

“If it’s not a strong character, a strong willed person like Obasanjo, none of them would’ve seen the light of the day. If you compare that to what happened under Buhari, it seems that we’ll, if there’s too much criticism of any policy, Buhari will just throw you under the bus. And we saw it with the way he related with the naira redesign. Even though he came out on public television and owned ownership, when the heat was very much on on Emefiele, nobody saw him. That will never happen to Emefiele under Obasanjo.”

He emphasizes that strong leadership, confidence, and a willingness to provide political cover are essential for ministers to carry out their duties successfully, drawing from historical examples to illustrate his points.

Check the video 17:00

