‘El-Rufai’s Demolition When He Was FCT Minister Wouldn’t Have Been Done Without OBJ’s Backup’ -Aide

Nasarawa State University’s political science professor, Jideofor Adibe, has shared his insights in a video (17:00) on the newly nominated ministers serving under President Tinubu. He emphasized that these ministers will require unwavering support from the president to effectively execute their responsibilities and undertake calculated risks.

Prof. Adibe conveyed this perspective during a recent interview on Channels Television. He underscored the importance of presidential leadership by setting a positive example for staff. Moreover, he stressed that the president must trust the ministers’ decision-making abilities and offer them the necessary freedom.

He explained, “To ensure ministerial effectiveness and the willingness to take risks, the president must establish the precedent. Leading by example is crucial for a president. It’s also essential that the president instills confidence in the ministers, granting them the latitude to make decisions. When ministers are assured of political backing, they can take well-considered risks. For instance, actions like El Rufai’s demolitions in Abuja and Soludo’s bank consolidation wouldn’t have been possible without political support from Obasanjo.”

Prof. Adibe substantiated his points by citing examples. He underscored how the support of strong leaders like Obasanjo paved the way for ministers’ policies to succeed. In contrast, he noted that Buhari’s leadership style often led him to distance himself from criticized policies, leaving his ministers to handle the repercussions independently. Prof. Adibe pointed to Buhari’s approach to the naira redesign issue as an instance of this behavior. He compared this approach to Obasanjo’s, highlighting how Obasanjo would have provided assistance to Emefiele in a similar situation.

He emphasized that robust leadership, confidence, and a willingness to provide political support are critical for ministers to effectively carry out their duties, citing historical examples to illustrate his points.

