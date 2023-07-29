El-Rufai Would Be The One To Sow Seed Of Discord Between Tinubu And Shettima As Minister – Sani

Shehu Sani, a prominent figure in the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come out to give his opinion on the recently released ministerial list by President Bola Tinubu. Sani who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today specifically spoke on the inclusion of Nasir Elrufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, on the list.

According to Shehu Sani, El Rufai has a history of planting seeds of discord in every government level he had held a role in the past and if anyone of capable of sowing a seed of discord between Tinubu and Shettima, it’s El Rufai.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this afternoon…

“If you see any discord between president Tinubu and Shettima in the future, know that he is the one who planned the discord. If you see any discord between the president and members of his cabinet, he is going to be the one that you will see there. If you see any discord between the president and the state governors, he is still going to be the same person that will plan it. He has that history and track record of sowing seeds of discord on every government level he had held a role in the past. This is not a Prophecy from me but a proven fact that has happened and a leopard can never change its own skin”…. Sani stated.

