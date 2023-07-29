“El-Rufai Will Cause Discord Between VP And Tinubu; He Caused Same Thing Between Atiku And Obasanjo” — Shehu Sani

Last night, former Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central was interviewed by Channels Television where he spoke at length about President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nomination of former Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as Minister.

Shehu Sani charged that: “Three things will happen to Mallam El-Nasir Rufai in the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He will conspire against the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and sow discord between the Vice President and the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has a record of it. For example, he caused the same (hatred) between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo.”

Shehu Sani further said, “Mallam Nasir Rufai was at the center of what happened between Atiku Abubakar and Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo. I am interested in following him among all the candidates because he has also followed me many times.”

Shehu Sani again said, “The other thing is that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will not limit himself to his ministry. He will intervene in almost all parts of the government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When he was FCT Minister, he fought against the Minister of Ation, Minister of Agriculture, and Head of Service.”

Furthermore, Shehu Sani also stated that “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai made sure there were no ministers of state when he was a minister. He also nominated former President Olusegun Obasanjo against the National Assembly.”

Finally, Shehu Sani said, “I think Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is a leopard who can never change his status. If a man in his 60s can still make potentially misleading religious claims, what can he not do?”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 6th – 11th minutes).

