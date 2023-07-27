NEWS

El-Rufai, Wike, Fagbemi, others make Tinubu’s ministerial list

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate former Governor of Kaduna State, his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike, and legal luminary Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) are among the names on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominations forwarded to the Senate, according to The Nation.

Ali Pate, an eminent medical scholar, Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader, Mrs. Betta Edu, Senator Ben Ayade, and eminent journalist Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy, and Special Duties, are also included.

Tinubu is said to have sent the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday morning. According to information obtain by Daily post

This is in accordance with the constitutional requirement that the list be submitted to the National Assembly within 60 days after the President’s inauguration.

The list, which includes politicians and technocrats, is thought to reflect national character.

