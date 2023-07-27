NEWS

El-Rufai, Wike, Fagbemi, others make Tinubu’s ministerial list

According to information gathered from Daily Post, Nasir El-Rufai, the most recent governor of Kaduna State, Nyesom Wike, the former attorney general of Rivers State, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) are three of the names on the list of nominations for ministerial positions that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent to the Senate, according to The Nation.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader Mrs. Betta Edu, Senator Ben Ayade, economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former governor of Osun State Adegboyega Oyetola, distinguished journalist Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Advisor on Media, Strategy, and Special Duties, are also included.

It is believed that on Thursday morning, Tinubu sent the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio. This is in accordance with the constitutional requirement that the list be delivered to the National Assembly no later than 60 days following the inauguration of the President. The list, which includes both politicians and technocrats, is seen to reflect the character of the country.

