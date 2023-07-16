El-Rufai was my junior in school, but he became someone else when he became governor-Ibrahim Balarabe

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has said that the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was his junior in secondary school.

During the interview, Balarabe was asked what his relationship was like with Malam Nasir El-Rufai, when he was the governor ?

While he was responding, he said, “First, we were schoolmates and childhood friends, but when he became the governor, he became another person entirely. Coincidentally, we attended the same primary school in Kawo, but he was my junior and we went to different secondary schools.”

Further talking, he said that they went to the same Ahmadu Bello University, in Zaria together, and they went for the National Youth Service Corps scheme in Abeokuta, Ogun State, together.

He said, “So, we know each other well. When he became the governor, we were still on friendly terms until he unjustly retired me from service for no reason, from that time, I distanced myself from him. I do not even want to see him.”

Moses21 (

)