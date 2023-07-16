El-Rufai was my junior in school, but he became someone else when he became governor-Ibrahim Balarabe

During an interview with a Punch correspondent, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, stated that the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was his junior in high school. This information was reported in a news article that was posted online this morning by the Punch paper.

During the meeting, Balarabe was asked what his relationship resembled with Malam Nasir El-Rufai, when he was the lead representative.

While he was answering, he said, “First, we were classmates and lifelong companions, however when he became the lead representative, he turned into someone else totally.

Unintentionally, we went to a similar grade school in Kawo, however he was my lesser and we went to various auxiliary schools.”

Further talking, he said that they went to a similar Ahmadu Bello College, in Zaria together, and they went for the Public Youth Administration Corps plot in Abeokuta, Ogun

State, together.

He said, “Along these lines, we know one another well. I distanced myself from him after he unjustly retired me from service for no reason when he became governor, but we continued to be friendly after that. I even don’t want to see him.

