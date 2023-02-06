El-Rufai Wanted To Replace Abba Kyari In Aso Villa’s Cabal But His Plans Didn’t Work Out – Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed has accused the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai of wanting to take over the position of the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Late Abba Kyari. Recall that the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Late Abba Kyari died of coronavirus in the month of April in 2020 and after few weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari replaced the deceased with a new chief of staff in the person of Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

However, Naja’atu Mohammed while speaking in an interview on Arise TV alleged that El-Rufai wrote a memo after the late Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari had died that he wants to replace Abba Kyari in the same cabal that he is now insulting for being in charge of Buhari’s administration. Naja’atu however noted that El-Rufai was rejected by the cabal in Aso rock and that was how his plans failed. Naja’atu said, “El-Rufai wanted to replace Abba Kyari in Aso villa’s cabal but his plans didn’t work out.”

Continuing speaking, Naja’atu revealed that it seems that El-Rufai has not forgiven the way the Aso villa’s cabal shunned him and that is why he has been deliberately voicing out recently. Nevertheless, Naja’atu advised El-Rufai to be more concerned about Nigerians at large who are suffering and not about the election. According to her, the fight against the alleged cabal is for their personal interests and not for the masses.

Dear readers, what do you have to say concerning the allegations raised by Naja’atu against El-Rufai? Feel free to drop your comments below.

Garbxtpen (

)