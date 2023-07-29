El-Rufai Stabbed Obasanjo And Buhari In The Back, and He Will Do The Same To President Tinubu— Shehu Sani

During an interview with Arise , former Senator from Kaduna Central Shehu Sani claimed that former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai stabbed in the back former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari while serving under them, and that he will do the same to President Tinubu if things go the other way.

He also said that, due to his utterances when serving as governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai should not have been included among the cabinet candidates. He also said the cabinet appointment was done just to pacify outgoing governors.

I’m more worried about the one that came from Kaduna State, he said. Nasir El-Rufai is a man who has both helped and hurt Obasanjo. I think the same thing will happen to Tinubu when the tables are turned, just as he professed to be faithful to Buhari and then backstabbed him after he was out of office. Furthermore, introducing such a person to government is a seed of strife between the president and the vice president. He will also sow the seeds of dissension among the president’s cabinet. This should be noted, bookmarked, and saved; he will also serve as a point of contention between the president and others outside of his cabinet.

Timecode: 5:48-6:04 Arise video

