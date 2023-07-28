El-Rufai Stabbed Obasanjo And Buhari In The Back, and He Will Do The Same To President Tinubu—Sani

During an interview with Arise , Senator Shehu Sani, a former Senator from Kaduna Central, stated that the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, stabbed former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari in the back while serving under them, pointing out that he will also do the same to President Tinubu if things go the other way.

He added that Nasir El-Rufai should not have been on the ministerial list because of the various statements he made as governor of Kaduna State. He also stated that the ministerial list was only made to please or appease former governors.

According to him, “Specifically, I’m more concerned about the one that came from Kaduna State. Nasir El-Rufai has been a man who has served Obasanjo and stabbed him in the back. He also claimed to be loyal to Buhari and stabbed him when he was out of office, so I believe that that will happen to Tinubu when things go the other way, and secondly, bringing such a person to government is going to be a seed of discord between the president and the vice president. He’s also going to plant the seed of discord between the president and cabinet members. He’s also going to be the source of crisis between the president and people who are outside his cabinet, and this should be marked, this should be bookmarked, this should be kept; it is going to happen.”

Video Credit: Arise (5:48–6:04)

