NEWS

El-Rufai Reveals Why Osinbajo Did Not Attend Tinubu’s Rally In Kwara After Buhari Asked Him To Go

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed why the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo did not attend Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential campaign rally in Kwara State after President Muhammadu Buhari asked the vice president to represent him.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been billed to attend the event could not do so because of national assignment.

Reacting to insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari is not supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has not been actively campaigning for the former Governor of Lagos State, Nasir El-Rufai stated that it is not true that President Buhari is not supporting Asiwaju.

He added; “He was supposed to be in Kwara, but, due to national engagements, he could not. He asked the Vice President (Prof Yemi Osinbajo) to represent him. He, too could not make it. On the day he was supposed to be in Ogun, he was somewhere else”

Source – The Nation paper

OgbeniPOG (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023: ‘ SouthWest will produce Buhari successor, we are not bastards ‘- Tinubu says

2 mins ago

Here Is The Nigerian State That Abuja Was Created From

12 mins ago

My Critics Are Hypocrites, I Inherited $300m Debt And Increased It To $400m In 7 Years – El-Rufai

25 mins ago

Peter Obi Is Polling Well In Christian Enclaves In The North But He Can’t Go Anywhere- El-Rufai

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button