NEWS

El-Rufai Reveals What He Will Do If APC Is Defeated In Kaduna State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Executive Governor of Kaduna state, Mr Nadir El-Rufai has spoken out on how he will handle things if another political party aside the Ruling All Progressive Congress wins the 2023 Governorship election in his state.

The Governor, while having a media chat on Channels Television, was asked what his next line of action will be should the ruling party be defeated in the next polls. He said that if APC is defeated in his state, he will invite the elected Governor and also the state chairman of the party that got the victory, to the sit in the state’s executive council.

He said that the reason for such decision is to have an easy and hitch free transition of power when his tenure elapses in May 2022. Governor El-Rufai went on to say that the interest of the state will always prevail over any other interest and that this is how he views things.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Essays I Wrote Years Ago Against Tinubu Changes Nothing, I Was In People’s Pigs Party Then – FFK.

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Am Ready To Work With Obi -Atiku, Tinubu’s Comment On Udom Exposes Inability To Lead-PDP Campaign

5 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Anybody plotting evil against us & say he will deal with us will never win- Wike

15 mins ago

Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Circulating Essay He Wrote Against Bola Ahmed Tinubu Some Years Ago

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button