El-Rufai Reveals What He Will Do If APC Is Defeated In Kaduna State

The Executive Governor of Kaduna state, Mr Nadir El-Rufai has spoken out on how he will handle things if another political party aside the Ruling All Progressive Congress wins the 2023 Governorship election in his state.

The Governor, while having a media chat on Channels Television, was asked what his next line of action will be should the ruling party be defeated in the next polls. He said that if APC is defeated in his state, he will invite the elected Governor and also the state chairman of the party that got the victory, to the sit in the state’s executive council.

He said that the reason for such decision is to have an easy and hitch free transition of power when his tenure elapses in May 2022. Governor El-Rufai went on to say that the interest of the state will always prevail over any other interest and that this is how he views things.

