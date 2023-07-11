El-Rufai Reveals How Southern Kaduna Elders Made Him Change His Mind On Christian Running Mate

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has disclosed how influential elders from southern Kaduna persuaded him to reconsider his decision on selecting a Christian running mate during his bid for the highest political position in the state.

El-Rufai made this revelation during a ceremony held to launch a book and commemorate the retirement of Ishaq Akintola, the founder of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

El-Rufai concluded his term on May 29, 2023, and was succeeded by Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory expressed that “certain unnamed elders from southern Kaduna expressed their discontent with me for not accepting a list of potential deputy governor candidates provided by individuals whom I refer to as ‘self-proclaimed, so-called Southern Kaduna Christian elders.'”

The prominent member of the All Progressives Congress further stated, “Neither Bantex nor I were prepared for the intensity of the mistreatment he experienced from the constituency he was meant to represent through our presence on the governorship ticket. Within our first two years in office, he offered to resign on three occasions. Consequently, Bantex barely managed to complete our first term, emotionally scarred by the hostility and hindered by a reemergence of health issues.”

El-Rufai disclosed the reasons behind his decision to choose a Muslim woman from southern Kaduna, Hadiza Balarabe, as his deputy, saying, “Her selection was met with the same animosity from the same individuals who had previously inflicted emotional and psychological damage upon Bantex, my initial deputy.”

The recent statement made by Nasir El-Rufai, as shared by the verified Twitter account of The Daily Trust paper, has sparked numerous reactions from Nigerian citizens on the social media platform.

