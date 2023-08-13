El-Rufai reportedly absent at his Son’s Wedding

While Bello, his oldest son, wed Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, his second spouse, on Saturday, Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, was noticeably absent.

According to the Daily Trust, after withdrawing from the ministerial contest, El-Rufai reportedly took a private plane out of the country. Forty-five of President Bola Tinubu’s forty-eight nominations for ministerial positions were approved by the Senate last week.

However, the Senate said that El-Rufai and two other nominees, Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba), were still awaiting security approval.

The former governor visited with President Tinubu on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Abuja before departing for another country. As reported by insiders, he headed to Europe but planned to first stop in Egypt.

On Saturday in Abuja, Bello, the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Banking Regulations, got married privately to Col. Habibu Shuaibu’s daughter, an ex-military administrator for the Plateau and Niger States.

The father of the day was Kaduna’s Governor Uba Sani, with whom Bello assisted in legislative matters while the governor was a senator. In Hausa custom, the waliyyi, who represents the bride’s family during weddings, distributes the bride while the wakili, or representative of the groom’s father, welcomes her.

However, because Hajia Hadiza Isma El-Rufai was there, this custom did not prevent the couple’s parents from attending their children’s wedding. The governor wrote in the tagline of some photos he shared from the event on his verified X account, which is known as Twitter.

“I had the honor of serving as the father of the groom at the marriage nuptial of my former Senior Legislative Aide and member of the House of Representatives (Kaduna North Federal Constituency), Honorable Bello El-Rufai, and his lovely bride, Aisha Shuaibu.”

“They have my warmest wishes for a happy marriage, and I ask Allah to make it one of the best”.

