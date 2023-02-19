El-Rufai orders MDAs to accept old, new naira notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai has ordered ministries, departments and agencies to continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira.

El-rufai disclosed this in a assertion way of means of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye.

He mentioned that corporations in Kaduna ought to permit vintage and new naira notes to flow into withinside the country.

“In line with the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, the Kaduna State Government has directed its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to make certain that their series retailers retain to simply accept bills made in all denominations of the naira, vintage and new”, he stated.

Recall that El-rufai had on Friday challenged the order of President Muhammdu Buhari who directed that simplest the vintage N200 observe need to continue to be felony tender.

He ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to permit the move of the antique N200 naira together with the brand new redesigned notes.

Irked with Mr President’s decision, El-rufai in his country broadcast directed the citizens of Kaduna nation to preserve the usage of antique notes, pending the ruling of the Supreme Court at the matter.

Olatunji2022 (

)