El-Rufai Moved From ‘Accidental Public Servant’ To Polish One – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), compared Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to a “accidental public servant” who is polished and successful.

According to the information obtained by independent, This information was revealed by Bola Tinubu in a statement made by his media assistant, Abdullah Abdulaziz, on Thursday in Abuja, the day El-Rufai celebrated his 63rd birthday.

The information further revealed that “I join my friends and family in honouring the intelligent administrator and technocrat said Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has admirably transformed himself from a “accidental public servant” to a polished professional whose accomplishments are praised by both allies and adversaries.

According to the statement, “Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai has played crucial roles at different turning points of our recent political processes, particularly in the events leading to the foundation of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC).” According to independent report.

