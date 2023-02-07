El-Rufai Knows Asiwaju Tinubu Is Going To Lose The Presidential Election – Dele Momodu Claims

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and a member of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dele Momodu has claimed that the governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is aware of the fact that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu will suffer defeat in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that Malam Nasir El-Rufai recently held an interview where he accused some elements in the villa of working against the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu. El-Rufai also claimed in the interview that he was one of the people that insisted that power must return to the south.

However, Dele Momodu while granting an exclusive interview during today’s edition of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, said the Kaduna state governor is only playing a mind games.

According to Momodu, El-Rufai wanted to create an impression that he want fairness and justice. He said the governor is only looking ahead of 2027 presidential election when power would be zoned to the North.

Hear him ” El-Rufai knows very well that Asiwaju Tinubu is going to lose the election and that is why he pretending to speak for the South. When did El-Rufai become a nationalists. I am a politician and I know what Malam Nasir El-Rufai is after. He is looking ahead of 2027 presidential election ” Dele Momodu said.

