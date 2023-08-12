El- Rufai Jets Out Of Nigeria Few Hours After Withdrawal Of Ministerial Nomination

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, previously the governor of Kaduna State, has opted out of serving as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration. An exclusive report by the online newspaper Premium Times stated that El-Rufai conveyed to President Tinubu during a meeting on Tuesday his decision to withdraw from consideration for a ministerial role. He expressed that he would contribute to Nigeria’s growth as a private individual.

Premium Times, citing sources within the White House, reported that El-Rufai informed the president about his intention to focus on his doctoral program at a university in the Netherlands. Other sources indicated that El-Rufai, who had already left the country, was discontented with the perception that President Tinubu had not genuinely supported his ministerial candidacy, despite having the ability to secure Senate approval.

An insider mentioned that El-Rufai had recommended Jafaru Ibrahim Sani as an alternative nominee for the ministerial position representing Kaduna State. El-Rufai believed that Sani would bring significant value to the President’s team. During El-Rufai’s tenure as governor of Kaduna State, Sani had served as a commissioner in various ministries including Local Government, Education, and Environment.

El-Rufai visited the Presidential Villa the day after the Senate approved 45 out of 48 cabinet nominees following a week of screening. El-Rufai, along with two others, did not receive confirmation due to security concerns raised by the Department of State Service (DSS). The two others were Sani Danladi, a former senator from Taraba, and Stella Okotete, a nominee from Delta State.

Upon learning about the Senate’s decision regarding his nomination, El-Rufai met with President Tinubu, who expressed receiving complaints about the choice. President Tinubu requested additional time to review the petitions and the DSS report before making a decision. It was during this interaction that El-Rufai communicated his decision to decline the ministerial role. He cited a perceived effort by certain individuals close to the president to hinder his appointment as a contributing factor in his choice to withdraw from consideration.

