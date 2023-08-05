El-Rufai is working hard to take over the political leadership of Northern Nigeria from Buhari–Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, a prominent Nigerian human rights activist, blogger, writer, lecturer, and pro-democracy campaigner, is best known for founding Sahara Reporters, an online news agency. In 2018, he established the African Action Congress party and later contested as its presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general election.

Recently, on his verified Facebook page, Sowore addressed a speech made by Nasir El-Rufai regarding the concept of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for 20 years. In his post, Sowore commented on El-Rufai’s political ambitions in Northern Nigeria, suggesting that he is strategically working to ascend to a leadership position similar to how President Buhari rose to power in 2015.

Bringing forward his words he said “What’s Your View On El-rufai’s Speech On Muslim-Muslim Ticket Across Nigeria For 20 Years? On this note, Nasir El-Rufai is working hard to take over the political leadership of Northern Nigeria from Buhari. He’s a very cleverly sinister person if you know him very well. He has also understudied how Buhari rose to power in 2015.

Speaking lastly he said “With the above reasons, it is crystal clear that El-rufai Is Building His Pathway To National Power.

Sowore emphasized that El-Rufai is a shrewd and cunning individual who has carefully observed and studied Buhari’s path to power. The activist expressed his concerns about El-Rufai’s intentions and the potential implications of advocating for a Muslim-Muslim ticket for two decades.

Finally, Sowore believes that El-Rufai is steadily paving his way to national political power, and his actions and statements suggest a well-calculated effort to seize leadership in Northern Nigeria and possibly beyond. As an astute observer of Nigerian politics, Sowore shares his views and apprehensions about the trajectory El-Rufai seems to be taking in the country’s political landscape.

Source: Twitter

