El-Rufai is trying to bring back old notes into the system because he has it somewhere- Udenta

In a video interview on Arise TV yesterday, the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy, Prof. Udenta Udenta, has commented on the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as he also insisted that the APC Governors who are against the policy, to rather push for the availability of new notes against the recirculation of old notes.

While he was talking, he claimed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a political party, that has been divided against itself, as he said the people who started the policy are APC members but, El-Rufai who is a member of the party, was trying to jeopardize the policy despite the fact that it is a good policy that is meant for the betterment of the country at large.

The Professor also claimed that, El-Rufai has his own personal motive for dragging the Federal Government to the Supreme, over the reversal of the Naira swap policy, as he claimed El-Rufai has the old notes somewhere and intends to use it for his own good.

He said, “El-Rufai is trying to bring back old notes into the system because, he has it somewhere. He should not be fighting for the usage of the new notes again, what he should be fighting for should be how the new notes will circulate in the country.”

