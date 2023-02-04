El-Rufai is right, saboteurs are working in Buhari govt – APC stakeholders.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Concerned Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has echoed Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claim of saboteurs in the Buhari administration.

A video of El-Rufai’s rants was released by First Lady Aisha Buhari, who years earlier warned Nigerians of a cabal centered around her husband.

This week, the Kaduna helmsman claimed that the APC was being targeted by the government in preparation for the general elections of 2023.

At a news conference on Saturday in Abuja, the forum’s convener, Dominic Alancha, acknowledged that some people were undermining the efforts of the administration.

According to Alancha, some appointments have turned into the worst failures and saboteurs of the current administration, according to NAN.

Three years after Buhari’s order, he claimed that an appointee declined to make board selections that might have gone to party supporters.

The individual hasn’t done anything of the sort, angering party members, particularly the younger ones,” he remarked.

Alancha also charged agency leaders with appointing friends and allies to lead other departments.

He continued by saying that certain ministers gave themselves jobs in parastatals and gave them to anybody they pleased.

According to Alancha, most ministers are primarily concerned with elevating themselves and their family members at the expense of the party and the government.

The participant attacked the National Working Committee (NWC) for its policies on loyalty and rewards for NWC members.

Since the 2022 primaries, loyal supporters, according to Alancha, have been defecting to rival parties, alienating key stakeholders.

He praised the governors for their insistence on a power transfer to the South but denounced their “high handedness,” which stunted the party’s expansion in several states.

