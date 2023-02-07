El-Rufai Is Playing A Clever Game, He Is Playing In Advance For 2027 Presidential Election -Momodu

A member of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has claimed that the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is playing a clever politics in advance for the 2027 presidential election.

Dele Momodu while speaking during today’s programme on Channels Television, said the calculation and permutations for 2027 election has already started.

According to him, Nasir is clever in the game of politics and that is why he is pushing for a southerner to be elected in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Hear him “This guy is playing a clever game. He is playing in advance ahead of 2027 presidential election. It is not about power returning to the South. It is about the ambition of certain individuals in APC who are positioning themselves for 2027. They know that in 2027, no Southerner can win without the north and no Northerner can win the election without the South. That is why El-Rufai has suddenly become the Super hero of the South, the one who is speaking that power must go back to South. It is all lies.”

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

