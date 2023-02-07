NEWS

El-Rufai Is Playing A Clever Game, He Is Playing In Advance For 2027 Presidential Election -Momodu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 42 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

El-Rufai Is Playing A Clever Game, He Is Playing In Advance For 2027 Presidential Election -Momodu

A member of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has claimed that the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is playing a clever politics in advance for the 2027 presidential election. 

Dele Momodu while speaking during today’s programme on Channels Television, said the calculation and permutations for 2027 election has already started. 

According to him, Nasir is clever in the game of politics and that is why he is pushing for a southerner to be elected in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. 

Hear him “This guy is playing a clever game. He is playing in advance ahead of 2027 presidential election. It is not about power returning to the South. It is about the ambition of certain individuals in APC who are positioning themselves for 2027. They know that in 2027, no Southerner can win without the north and no Northerner can win the election without the South. That is why El-Rufai has suddenly become the Super hero of the South, the one who is speaking that power must go back to South. It is all lies.”

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds
News )

#ElRufai #Playing #Clever #Game #Playing #Advance #Presidential #Election #MomoduEl-Rufai Is Playing A Clever Game, He Is Playing In Advance For 2027 Presidential Election -Momodu Publish on 2023-02-07 12:49:46



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 42 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Their Support for Tinubu is fake, they know that no Northerner can win without the South -Dele Momodu

3 mins ago

A Candidate Thinks We’ll Forget The Hardship We’ve Suffered For 8 Years Under His Party – Ann Briggs

10 mins ago

Who is lying to whom when many areas of Northern Nigeria lack bank branches? – Dumebi Kachikwu

11 mins ago

Cabals Who Believe They Own Nigeria Want To Destroy Tinubu Chances Of Winning Election- Fani – Kayode

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button